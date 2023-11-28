FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 13,713 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,713 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,883,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 233.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 987,995 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,751.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 943,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 892,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 551,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:LADR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,182. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

