IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,155 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $135,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $11.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.47. The stock had a trading volume of 139,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

