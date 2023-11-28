Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $212.76 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,439,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968,028 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $212,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

NYSE USB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.85. 3,090,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,565,407. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

