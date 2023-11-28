Security Financial Services INC. Has $713,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $27.41. 457,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,962. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.