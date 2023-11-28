Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 1,948 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.95. 4,204,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average of $140.43.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.