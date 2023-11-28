Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November 28th (AFRM, BA, BME, CROX, CTTAY, DEA, GLRE, IFF, LASR, LLOY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 28th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $275.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 640 ($8.08) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 540 ($6.82).

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $98.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an overweight rating.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $144.00 price target on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $83.00 price target on the stock.

PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

