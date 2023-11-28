Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November 28th (AFRM, BA, BME, CROX, CTTAY, DEA, GLRE, IFF, LASR, LLOY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 28th:
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.50.
Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $275.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $98.00.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock.
nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.
Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an overweight rating.
Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $144.00 price target on the stock.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $83.00 price target on the stock.
PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.