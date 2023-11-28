Analysts’ New Coverage for November 28th (ABIO, ACOR, ADAP, AEL, AEMD, AHPI, AIRI, ALOT, AMPE, ATHX)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, November 28th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS). The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 160 ($2.02) target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL). Northcoast Research issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC). They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO). They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO). They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of M&G (LON:MNG). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN). They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL). They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

