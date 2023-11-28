Ossiam Buys 217,252 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 434.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,253 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,252 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in VMware were worth $38,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.00. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.91. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $181.14.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

