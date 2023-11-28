Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1,371.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,814 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 1.0% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ossiam owned 0.23% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $56,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.16. 545,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,821. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $158.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

