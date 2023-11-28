SharkNinja, Inc. Plans Dividend of $1.08 (NYSE:SN)

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share on Monday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SN traded up 1.87 on Tuesday, reaching 48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,712. SharkNinja has a 52-week low of 25.84 and a 52-week high of 52.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.81 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $26,987,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $2,834,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $533,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SN. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Featured Articles

