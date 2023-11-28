Table Trac, Inc. (TBTC) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on December 22nd

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Table Trac Price Performance
Table Trac stock remained flat at $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. Table Trac has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.50.
Table Trac Company Profile
