Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on December 31st

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,479. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43.
About Brookfield Property Partners
