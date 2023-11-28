Ossiam Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ossiam cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 514,540 shares during the period. Ossiam owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $45,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,202,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,117,675. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

