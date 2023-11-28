Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BPYPO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $20.26.
About Brookfield Property Partners
