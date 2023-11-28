Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BPYPO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

About Brookfield Property Partners

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.