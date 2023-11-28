Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Expeditors International of Washington has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Expeditors International of Washington has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.16. The stock had a trading volume of 511,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $102.75 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.86.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.