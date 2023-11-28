Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBWM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $37.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 29.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 56.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

