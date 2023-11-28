United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Fire Group has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

UFCS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,396. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $525.66 million, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.26. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $273.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFCS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on United Fire Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

