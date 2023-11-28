Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3,250.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,320 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned approximately 0.38% of Etsy worth $39,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 41.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Etsy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $675,227.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $950,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $675,227.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $950,434.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,838 shares of company stock worth $3,594,191. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

