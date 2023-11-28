Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 179,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 92,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Freegold Ventures Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.23 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

