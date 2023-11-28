Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Down 8.5%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 115,186 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 86,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$254.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

