Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.82

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 414786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 58,866,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816,295 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after purchasing an additional 971,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,019,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 673,258 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

