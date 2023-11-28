Relx (NYSE:RELX) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.85

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.85 and last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 270885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($38.90) to GBX 3,200 ($40.42) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,915 ($36.82) to GBX 3,000 ($37.89) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investec upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.16) to GBX 3,170 ($40.04) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,898.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Relx in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

