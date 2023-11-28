F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $169.24

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $169.24 and last traded at $169.22, with a volume of 79806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.58.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average is $153.73.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,811.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $362,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,643.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $45,990.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,811.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,278 shares of company stock worth $1,467,211. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,350,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of F5 by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

