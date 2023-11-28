GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.76

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.76 and last traded at C$37.82, with a volume of 73309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.85.
GFL Environmental Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.3531599 EPS for the current year.
GFL Environmental Increases Dividend
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
