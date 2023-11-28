Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Hits New 1-Year High at $184.56

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $184.56 and last traded at $184.18, with a volume of 128604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.31.



Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.45. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,319 shares of company stock valued at $19,400,492. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma



Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

