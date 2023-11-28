Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.98

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 841643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterford Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at $682,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

