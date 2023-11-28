Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $69.22

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.22, but opened at $64.09. Omega Flex shares last traded at $64.09, with a volume of 418 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $686.12 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.42.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.50 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 19.32%.

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Flex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Omega Flex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter worth about $1,591,000. 37.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

See Also

