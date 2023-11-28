Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,437,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 876,684 shares.The stock last traded at $25.17 and had previously closed at $25.40.

SKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 119.54%.

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4,051.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

