Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Gap Down to $76.50

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.50, but opened at $74.93. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $76.18, with a volume of 1,078 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. The company has a market cap of $966.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.36.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 57.15% and a return on equity of 44.61%.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Resource Partners

In related news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $222,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRP. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,556,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $364,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 64.8% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 410.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

