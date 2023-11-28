Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 670,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 684,725 shares.The stock last traded at $60.94 and had previously closed at $61.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LEGN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.01.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEGN

Legend Biotech Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Legend Biotech by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.