Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, an increase of 273.3% from the October 31st total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ AMZU traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,921. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1622 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares
About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
