Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, an increase of 273.3% from the October 31st total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMZU traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,921. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1622 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 47,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 38,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 186.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.