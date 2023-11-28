RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading Up 3.6%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.78. 221,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,666,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Get RingCentral alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.88.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In other news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in RingCentral by 903.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350,105 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 515.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,857,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after purchasing an additional 941,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,316,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

