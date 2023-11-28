Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Down 70.8% in November

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the October 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Senmiao Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:AIHS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Senmiao Technology has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

