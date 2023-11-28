Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Down 70.8% in November

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the October 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Senmiao Technology Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:AIHS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Senmiao Technology has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.
Senmiao Technology Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Senmiao Technology
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.