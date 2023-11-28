Short Interest in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Decreases By 83.3%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Performance
ASET traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. 861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.2036 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.
