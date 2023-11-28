Short Interest in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Decreases By 83.3%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Performance

ASET traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. 861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.2036 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $251,000.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

