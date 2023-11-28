Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Stock Price Up 4%

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 114,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 400,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Shengfeng Development Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15.

Institutional Trading of Shengfeng Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shengfeng Development stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Shengfeng Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

