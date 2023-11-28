Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 715,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,016,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $792.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, Director Marcus Lemonis purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $99,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, and home improvement products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

