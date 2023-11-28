Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading 4.3% Higher

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.92. 174,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 475,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.00 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $701.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.58). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $95,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

