Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 531,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 575,289 shares.The stock last traded at $4.75 and had previously closed at $4.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUTL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $730.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

