Short Interest in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Rises By 260.0%

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aditxt to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ADTX
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Aditxt
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aditxt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aditxt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aditxt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aditxt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000.
Aditxt Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. Aditxt has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $76.40.
About Aditxt
Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aditxt
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Aditxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aditxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.