Short Interest in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Rises By 260.0%

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aditxt to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Aditxt

In other Aditxt news, major shareholder Paribas Securities Corp Bnp sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $691,184.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,424.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aditxt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aditxt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aditxt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aditxt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000.

Aditxt Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. Aditxt has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $76.40.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

