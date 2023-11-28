Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTY. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 464,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 318,469 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,047,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,796,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,664,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

ALTY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is a boost from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

