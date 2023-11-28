Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Drops By 74.2%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the October 31st total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 200,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,234. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. Equities analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APVO. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

