Nano Hits Market Capitalization of $98.02 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $98.02 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,912.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00184228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.79 or 0.00590279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.77 or 0.00439872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00122524 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

