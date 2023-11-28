Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0433 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $275.77 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00054626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012180 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001422 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,363,014,168 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

