Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 494.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHRS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 1,828,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.87. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.13 million. Analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $450,662.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

