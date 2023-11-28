Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,816,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,181. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

