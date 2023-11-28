Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.22 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $76.92 million and $13.22 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000064 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.