Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Gentex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Gentex has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Gentex Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.38. 338,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

