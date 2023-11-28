ReddCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $940,427.55 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $940,427.55 and $3,115.59 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 62.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00184228 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010254 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002686 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

