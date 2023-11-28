BlackRock Inc. Has $5.52 Billion Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,521,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EFA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,745,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,858,328. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

