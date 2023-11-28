Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,624 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $78.99. 1,599,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

